Focus on Paderborn, not Chelsea

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has told the Bundesliga leaders to focus on bottom side Paderborn on Friday – not next week’s Champions League opponents Chelsea.

Bayern host struggling Paderborn in their final tune-up before facing Chelsea next Tuesday in the Champions League last 16, first leg, tie at Stamford Bridge.

“If we think one step further right now, it would be a huge mistake,” warned Flick at a press conference in Munich.

“If it were anything otherwise” his players “would be in the wrong profession and club,” Flick added bluntly.

“The team has already known that when you’re in three competitions (Bundesliga, German Cup, and Champions League), every game stands alone.”

The defending league champions…