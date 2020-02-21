Leah Sharibu's mother meets Archbishop of Canterbury in London





The mother of the abducted Nigerian schoolgirl Leah Sharibu Thursday met with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in London. Rebecca Sharibu is in London to mark the second anniversary of her daughter’s abduction by a faction of Boko Haram. “We were honoured to share the Eucharist with Rebecca Sharibu today,” Welby said in a […]

