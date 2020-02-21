Nollywood Actor Frank Dallas Is Dead | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nollywood actor, Frank Dallas is dead.
Dallas reportedly died on Wednesday February 19 in Abia State while attending a summit.
The President of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Mr. Emeja Rollas has declared three days of mourning and prayers across all state chapters of the guild.
In a statement released on its Instagram page by the Guild’s PRO Monalisa Chinda-Coker, the AGN has cancelled all official activities for three days in honour of Frank Dallas.
“With heart full of sorrow, we announce the sudden death of the immediate past National PRO of GNU, Frank Dallas Ebulukwu.
“The National President of AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has declared three days of National mourning and prayers accross all State Chapters including FCT Abuja.’
“In view of this, all official activities of the Guild at all levels are hereby cancelled for three days.
“State Chapter Chairmen are instructed to open condolence register in his honour…
Source: Guardian Newspaper