Nollywood Actor Frank Dallas Is Dead | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nollywood actor, Frank Dallas is dead.

Dallas reportedly died on Wednesday February 19 in Abia State while attending a summit.

The President of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) Mr. Emeja Rollas has declared three days of mourning and prayers across all state chapters of the guild.

In a statement released on its Instagram page by the Guild’s PRO Monalisa Chinda-Coker, the AGN has cancelled all official activities for three days in honour of Frank Dallas.