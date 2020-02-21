Petroleum Industry Governance Bill absence, hampers investment in oil, gas sectorNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Mr Odein Ajumogobia, Chairman, Nigeria Natural Resource Charter (NNRC), says absence of laws especially, Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), has hampered Nigeria’s oil and gas resources full maximisation.

Ajumogobia, former Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, said this at the NNRC launch of the 2017 -2019 Benchmark Exercise Report (BER) in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, Nigeria needs better oil and gas management and only a legal framework can help achieve that.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NNRC, is a non-profit policy institute, and BER was its biennial findings from assessment of Nigeria’s petroleum sector from 2017 to 2019.

“What we launched today was the 2019 benchmark report, we have this biannually, and it is a valuable peace of information based on a lot of research in the industry that recommends best practice.

“Policy makers will benefit from looking at the report because presently, we have a law that confers enormous power on the…