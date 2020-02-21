Scientists say NiMET’s rainfall forecast portends food securityFeatures — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Urge FG to fortify farms, provide essential inputs

Agricultural scientists have explained that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency’s (NiMet’s) forecast of about 160 days of rainfall in Sahelian region of the north, 200 days in the central parts of Plateau, Niger and Adamawa, and about 260 days of rainfall in some inland cities of the south could mean food security for Nigeria if the period is maximised for cultivation.

Maximisation depends on readiness, investments, availability and affordability of quality seeds, seedlings and proper dissemination of the rainfall pattern information to smallholder farmers using their local languages.

[aa]

An agricultural extension specialist at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Prof. Adebayo Kolawole, said NiMet had done well with the release of the information to guide farmers and extension service providers, but translating the information requires more critical inputs.

Some of the critical inputs,…