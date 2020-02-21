The Guardian Group, Dangote, Transcorp Hilton to share CSR award tomorrow





The Guardian Group (TGG) has been selected as one of the winners of the pan-African multimedia and public relations company- PR Times. The Guardian Group was selected because of the group’s distinctive corporate social responsibility to the Nigerian society. In a letter nominating The Guardian Group for the Awards signed by the PR Times Head […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper