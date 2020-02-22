A Desire To Do More In The Global Film IndustryGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

“We are being called to remember – to reimagine, to dream, to vision, to see the world and ourselves in entirely different ways.” (Tim Hiersted | www.filmsforaction.org)

It has been an exciting start to the new decade, already two months in, but I wanted my first piece on The Guardian’s 2020 Vision Campaign to be about something visual – film. Film is a form of mass communication, often described as the most powerful medium of communication. I am inclined to agree with this, especially in this day and age of social media distractions and shorter attention spans. Watching TV, or better still big-screen feature films at cinema-houses encourage us to have those quiet moments that are increasingly lacking in modern societies.

The film medium remains a key part of every society, not only as a form of entertainment but as an effective force for change, towards a greater good. Why? Because films tell stories, and in the most effective way…