Akeredolu kicks off third year anniversary activitiesNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has declared his resolve to continue to deliver dividends of democracy to the people, focusing on economic and infrastructural development across the 18 local government areas.

Chairman of the third Year Anniversary Planning Committee of the governor, who was sworn into office on February 24, 2020, Wale Akinterinwa, disclosed this at a pre-anniversary press conference to herald the event yesterday in Akure.

He announced an 11-day celebration, which includes commissioning, inspection and flag-off of projects across the three senatorial districts on February 24, 2020 while President Buhari will commission the flyover bridge and industrial park in Ore the next day. Akinterinwa, who is the state Commissioner for Finance, was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, added the National Leader, Ahmed Tinubu, would also commission some key projects in the state.

While there will be an anniversary…