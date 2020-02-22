Female Saudi Rapper Faces Arrest For Praising Women In Music VideoGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A female Saudi rap artiste identified as Asayel Slay is facing prison time after praising women as “powerful and beautiful” in a rap music video titled Bint Makkah (“Girl from Mecca”).

In the song, Asayel Slay raps about women in the city of Mecca (Islam’s holiest site).

“Our respect to other girls but the Mecca girl is sugar candy,” she sings in the video while men and women dance in a café.

The music video which was released on YouTube last week featured shots of young women wearing hijab socialising and girls dancing to the song.

This however did not go well with the Saudi Arabian government as the governor of Mecca, Khaled al-Faisal, ordered that Slay, and those associated with the video, be arrested as the music video “offends the customs and traditions of the people of Mecca and contradicts the identity and traditions of its…