Nigeria denies it plans to hand over $100m from Abacha loot to Kebbi governor





The Nigerian government on Saturday said it is mischievous to claim that it asked the United States to give $100 million from loots recovered from former military dictator Sani Abacha to Kebbi State governor Atiku Bagudu. “The Bagudu family assets in contention, which constitute a distinct and separate cause of action, do not have anything […]

