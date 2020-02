Earlier in the week, American rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed in his Hollywood Hills home. The cause of death now revealed is that the rapper died of a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The 20-year-old Brooklyn rapper, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot on […]

