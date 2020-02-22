Two Nigerians receive global recognition at Annual Awards | The Guardian Nigeria News

Two Nigerians did the country proud at the just concluded Top 50 Global Marketing and Advertising Leaders Award. Organised by Prism Events, the project recognises and appreciates leading Marketing and Advertising professionals across the world. One of the awardee from Nigeria is the Chief Operating Officer of Teksight Edge Limited, Michael Abugo.

The celebrated experts are selected from a poll of tens of thousands of professionals with emphasis on their contribution to the ever evolving field of marketing and advertising, their antecedents, shrewdness, flexibility and relevance to the future of the industry amongst other things.

This award is a part of the Marketing and Advertising Conference (MADCON), where people in marketing and advertising industry get opportunities to connect and learn from a community of experts globally.

With expertise in technology, data mining and perception management, Teksight Edge’s history of driving perception using technological innovation…