Many will think this is the same as goat meat pepper soup, but, no! This is totally different. While we Nigerians make use of the typical Peppersoup ingredients, for curried goat sauce, you make use of mostly Indian ingredients. However, this is one meal you should prepare when you have plenty of time on your […]

The post How To Make Tasty Goat Curry Sauce appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper