Indian Man, Others Worship Statue Of Donald Trump As Their ‘god’Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

For many, the president of the United States Donald Trump is a man you either love or hate.

The love that some of Trump’s fans have for him is so great that they have begun a form of hero-worship.

A report by Reuters has it that India’s Trump superfans gear up for his arrival on Monday with statutes and images of Trump being worshipped and honoured.

Libations and prayers are offered to the populist president’s photos as they await his arrival for his two days visit to the country.

One of such worshippers of Trump is Bussa Krishna, an Indian real estate broker who has transformed his modest home into a shrine to the U.S. leader.

Krishna first began worshipping Trump four years ago when the U.S. president appeared to him a dream.

Krishna’s devotion…