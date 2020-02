Oluwo of Iwo Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi Saturday laughed off his suspension by Osun State Traditional Council, describing it as an “audio” suspension. “You can see I am still in the palace, this is the palace of Oluwo of Iwo land,” Akanbi said in a video posted to social media. “There was no suspension, there is […]

The post Oluwo says his suspension by oba council is of no effect appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper