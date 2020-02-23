



Before the advent of the Arabs and Europeans to Nigeria, the sophistication of the Nigerian Kingdom was very visible in their peculiar architecture. In a multicultural society like Nigeria, most of the kingdoms had a beautiful and unique architecture that reflected the climate, culture, and beliefs of the people. The ingenuity of these buildings remains […]

The post Pre-colonial Traditional Architectures of Nigeria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper