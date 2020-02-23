Tyson Fury batters Wilder in TKO triumph in WBC heavyweight title rematch





Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder on the way to a seventh-round technical knockout, seizing the World Boxing Council heavyweight title as he handed the American his first defeat. Fourteen months after their dramatic split-decision draw, Britain’s Fury battered the American champion — who had blood streaming from his left ear and leaking from his mouth […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper