Governors to pick commissioners in restructured police forceNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Adamawa residents express fear of fresh B’Haram attack

•’Abandoned game reserves breeding grounds for terrorists’

The Senate is planning to approve state police and empower governors to appoint commissioners as some of the amendments to the 1999 Constitution.

The bill which is to be presented for first reading this week on the floor of the Senate automatically unbundles the Nigeria Police and will be referred to the Senate Constitution Amendment Committee led by the Deputy President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Sponsored by the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, the bill seeks to establish federal police, state police, national police service commission, national police council, and state police service commission.

Ekweremadu (PDP, Enugu State) has been in the Senate since 2003 and was chairman of the Constitution Review Committee for 12 years when he held sway as deputy Senate president.

According to the bill, the existing federal police will be…