High Expectations As 'Eyimofe' Set To Premiere At Berlinale On Monday





Tickets already sold out for day one, day two There’s high expectation at the ongoing Berlin International Film Festival, as Eyimofe (This is my desire), first independent Nigerian film set to premiere tomorrow at the 70th Berlinale. Already, tickets for today’s premiere (tomorrow) at the 800 seater Cinemaxx 3, and that of Tuesday holding at […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper