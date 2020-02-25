Chiwetalu Agu Debunks Rumours Of Being ‘Sick And Soliciting For Money’Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu has come out to deny the news making rounds that he is ‘sick and begging for financial assistance’.

The actor has directly discredited the stories on his social media platform. He shared via social media saying:

Yesterday I got over 500 calls from Friends Fans And Family who want to know if the stories that they read on Facebook was TRUE

I’M NOT ON FACEBOOK

Now I don’t know who started this nonsense stories of them being DEAD NOT ME but one thing I know is that all the people that started this story and posted it on Facebook will DIE before me in the name Chukwu Okike Abiama. Iseeeeeeeeeee

IF YOU SEE SUCH NONSENSE POST ON FACEBOOK PLEASE REPORT THE OWNER OF THE ACCOUNT.. Signed Chief Chiwetalu Agu

In addition to this, he also took to his Instagram page also debunking the rumours and stating he is hale and hearty.