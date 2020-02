The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arraigned a staff of Polaris Bank, formerly Skye Bank Plc, Babatunde Keshinro, in an Ikeja Special Offences Court for allegedly stealing N12.6 million belonging to a customer.

The post EFCC arraigns Polaris bank staff for allegedly stealing customer’s N12.6million appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper