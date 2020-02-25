Impossible 7″ Halts Filming In Italy Due To Coronavirus OutbreakGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Tom Cruise’s upcoming film Mission: Impossible 7 has halted production in Italy after a number of people in the country have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
The film which is the the seventh in the franchise was set to shoot in Venice, Italy for three weeks, but a rapid increase in the number of people with the virus across the northern part of the country has caused Paramount Pictures to pause production.
Cruise, 57, was not in Italy at the time.
Paramount Pictures issued a statement saying;
“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7.”
The statement continued, “During this hiatus, we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are…
Source: Guardian Newspaper