Impossible 7″ Halts Filming In Italy Due To Coronavirus OutbreakGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Tom Cruise’s upcoming film Mission: Impossible 7 has halted production in Italy after a number of people in the country have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The film which is the the seventh in the franchise was set to shoot in Venice, Italy for three weeks, but a rapid increase in the number of people with the virus across the northern part of the country has caused Paramount Pictures to pause production.

Cruise, 57, was not in Italy at the time.

Paramount Pictures issued a statement saying;