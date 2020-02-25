NDDC restates commitment to Niger Delta’s $129m agro projectNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



Despite its seeming instability, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) management has reiterated commitment to the $129.17 million agricultural project in the oil-rich Niger Delta.

NDDC’s Acting Managing Director, Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, said the interventionist agency remained committed to its partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on the $129.17 million Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises Programme in the region.

Pondei, while speaking at a project facilitation training in Port Harcourt yesterday, stated that the commission was resolute to transform the rural economy of the area and improve the livelihood of the citizens.

Represented by the commission’s Director, Agriculture and Fisheries, George Ero, the NDDC boss said the LIFE-ND project was planned with a financing gap of six years, adding that it had both a…