NERC caps estimated billing, issues April 30 deadline for meteringBusiness — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Worried about the low level of prepaid meters deployment to electricity consumers, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has capped the amount, otherwise known as estimated bills that distribution companies can charge unmetered consumers.



According to an order repealing existing billing regulations of 2012, NERC expressed concern that just over 10 million electricity consumers have been metered in seven years, with about 52 per cent being invoiced on estimated billing. Under the new regulation, all unmetered residential and commercial (R2 and C1) customers shall not be invoiced for the consumption of energy beyond the cap stipulated in the Order according to designated distribution companies.

The R1 (residential) customers, who, by definition consume no more than 50kw/hr of energy per month, shall continue to be billed at N4/kwhr and a maximum of N200 per month unless amended by an Order of the Commission.



For consumers under Abuja Electricity…