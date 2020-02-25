Van Dijk praises Liverpool’s mental strengthSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Liverpool’s Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk warms up before the UEFA Champions League, round of 16, first leg football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Liverpool FC at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on February 18, 2020. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool’s ability to stay calm under pressure is the key to their astonishing Premier League title charge after they came from behind to beat West Ham 3-2.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are 22 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City and need just four more wins to guarantee to win their first top-flight title for 30 years.

Despite the huge points gap, Liverpool has had to overcome some threats to their season-long unbeaten record in recent weeks.

They were 2-1 down to the Hammers on Monday with 22 minutes to go while they beat Norwich with a solitary 78th-minute goal earlier this month.

Defender Van Dijk praised the mental strength of his teammates, who have won 26 and drawn just one of…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

