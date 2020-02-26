Djokovic, Tsitsipas power into Dubai quarter-finalsSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas powered into the Dubai Championships quarter-finals with runaway victories on Wednesday.

World number one Djokovic eased to his 15th straight win of the season with a 6-3, 6-1 demolition of Philipp Kohlschreiber in only 61 minutes.

Greek star Tsitsipas, who won the Marseille title last weekend, dispatched Alexander Bublik 7-6 (7/1), 6-4.

Djokovic, aiming for a fifth Dubai title, reached the last eight with his 12th win over the 36-year-old Kohlschreiber in 14 meetings.

“I was very sharp from the beginning, mentally,” the Serbian said. “It took me a first few games to get used to the tricky conditions.

“It was pretty windy on the court, changing directions all the time. It was not really easy to get the rhythm.

“You have…