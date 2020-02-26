Google, Flutterwave to begin business clinic for Nigerians





Next week, Google Nigeria, in partnership with digital payments company Flutterwave, will kick off a series of business clinics aimed at helping 5000 merchants across Nigeria acquire the skills and tools needed to leverage the Web for growth. Called the ‘Digital Business Compass’, the first clinic sessions will be run from 3 – 5 March […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper