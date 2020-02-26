IGP disbands SARS satellite offices across Nigeria





The inspector general of police Mohammed Adamu has ordered the disbandment of satellite offices of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across Nigeria. Deputy inspector general of police in charge of Criminal Investigations Department Peter Ogunyonwo made the announcement during a courtesy visit to the family of late Remo Stars Sports Club player Tiamiyu Kazeem in […]

