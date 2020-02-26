Oyelami, Buraimoh herald fifth ‘Affordable Art’ auctionGuardian Arts — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

As part of efforts aimed at promoting art appreciation and engaging new collectors, Arthouse Contemporary will hold its fifth Affordable Art Auction next week.

The last edition, which was hurriedly rescheduled to avoid being held on the date of 2019 general elections, according to the results released by the organisers, recorded “a total of N27,047,750 million from 97 lots.” The previous year’s edition had 107 lots on sale and recorded N26, 668,000 million.

For last year’s auction, the two top sales of the evening were Rom Isichei’s Strength of Purpose I and II, oil on boards, sold for N1,150,000 and N1,116,250.

Other sales of the night included, Pita Ohiwerei’s No Woman No Cry, an oil on canvas dated 1999, and sold for N1,057,500; Bunmi Babatunde’s bronze sculpture, Possibilities, sold for N1,034,000; and Twins Seven Seven’s The Great Fisherman, a mixed media on board from…