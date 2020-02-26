Reddington Hospital says no case of rumoured CoronavirusFeatures — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



Following rumours on social media about a suspected case of coronavirus, Reddington hospital has refuted the claim.

In a statement signed by Dr. Olutunde Lalude

Group Medical Director Reddington Hospital Group, reads, “It has come to the attention of the management of the Reddington hospital that rumours are circulating on social media of a case of coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Reddington hospital Ikeja. We would like to assure the public that there has been no confirmed case of coronavirus at any of the branches of the Reddington hospital as of today 26 February 2020.

In the early hours of Wednesday 26 February, 2020, a Chinese national presented to Ikeja branch of Reddington Hospital complaining of fever. Following standard protocol it was ascertained that he had arrived in Nigeria from China seven weeks ago and had not been in contact with anyone else who might have coronavirus.

“As a precautionary measure, staff immediately isolated him in accordance with the…