Saudi Arabia to host world’s richest horse raceSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Jockeys compete during a horse race, organised as part of the Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Arabian Horse Festival, in a farm in Al-Khalidiya, 60 km (37 miles) from Riyadh January 28, 2014. REUTERS/ Faisal Al Nasser (SAUDI ARABIA – Tags: SPORT HORSE RACING)

Saudi Arabia this week hosts the world’s richest horse race, with $20 million in cash prizes on offer in the latest international sports extravaganza designed to boost its battered global image.

The ultra-conservative kingdom has in recent years invested heavily in sporting events, in a soft power push designed to project a more moderate image and jettison a reputation for rights abuses and the export of hardline ideology.

The Saudi Cup, expected to attract about 10,000 spectators, takes place at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack on February 29 with the main race run over 1,800m on a dirt track with a maximum field of 14.

The winner will walk away with $10 million, second place with $3.5 million and even the 10th…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

