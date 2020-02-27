Court Grants Iyanya ₦20 Million Bail Over Alleged Car TheftGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

An Igbosere High Court has granted Nigerian musician Iyanya bail in the sum of N20 million over alleged car theft.

Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile of the Igbosere Hgh Court sitting in Lagos on Thursday, February 27, 2020, granted Iyanya bail in the sum of N20 million with one surety in like sum. The singer was also ordered to produce a surety, with landed property and Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) within Lagos.

Iyanya whose birth name is Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk was arraigned by men of Special Fraud Unit (SFU) of the Nigeria Police in Ikoyi, Lagos on one-count charge over alleged car theft.

Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile, while granting Iyanya bail, said: