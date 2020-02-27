Formula One faces testing times over coronavirusSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Formula One team were trying to focus on the second session of winter testing in Barcelona on Wednesday while casting worrying glances towards the spread of coronavirus with the message: “We are concerned, but there’s no need to panic”.

As veteran driver Robert Kubica steered his Alfa Romeo to the day’s best time at Montmelo, talk in the paddock was of growing fears over the spread of the virus which has killed over 2,700 people and infected more than 80,000 in 34 countries.

The F1 world championship, which gets underway in Melbourne on March 15, had already lost the Chinese Grand Prix from its schedule.

Ferrari, whose headquarters are at Maranello in northern Italy, one of the areas affected by the COVID-19, insisted that the team was taking all sensible precautions.

“Of course it concerns us,” admitted Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto.

“Some of the team postponed their flights in order to ensure that all concerns were addressed correctly.

“But there is no panic. It’s just…