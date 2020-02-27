Job creation as panacea to Africa’s socio-economic transformationAppointments — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Stakeholders have said the deliberate undermining of a region through unfair trade practices, restrictions, debt blackmail, and the imposition of ‘impossible’ trade conditions do not only hurt the target economies, but also the predatory states.

In today’s globalised world, economic growth does not happen in isolation, as such the current gale of forced migration is a pointer that crisis anywhere could mean chaos everywhere.



Indeed, social partners in the labour force have canvassed the need for Africans to owe themselves the duty of pulling together by the bootstraps and attending to the work of creating sustainable jobs and meaningful living for its people.



They argued that job creation must be taken down from PowerPoint presentations in summits, and taken to the corridors of effective public policy making to achieve the streets of industrialisation, healthy trade conditions, progressive and productive tax regimes, and an informal sector fully organised for the…