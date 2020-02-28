97% Nigerians without health insurance despite high child deaths – Report





97 per cent of Nigerians (about 194 million people) are not using health insurance to access healthcare services and this is denying many children access to basic healthcare, The Nigerian Demographic Health Survey (NDHS, 2018) report has revealed. This is even as childhood mortality in Nigeria remains high with an estimated one million Nigerian children […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper