Coronavirus: Lafarge says persons who had contact with Italian isolated





Lafarge Africa Friday said it has identified the persons who had direct contact with an Italian diagnosed of coronavirus in Lagos on Thursday. Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun said 28 persons have been isolated and the Ewekoro the Italian visited shut down. The unnamed Italian flew into Lagos on Monday and visited Lafarge’s office in […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper