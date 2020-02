Tinny Entertainment’s latest recruit, Olawale Michael Ogunleye better known as Myles has dropped a new song titled “Sade”. “Sade” is coming after “Fine Wine,” the singer’s last effort which got him his first international feature on Colors X Studios. The new number “Sade” was rendered on a mid-tempo afrobeat with amazing background sound effects. The […]

