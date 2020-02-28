NASFAT underscores on significance of social justiceFeatures — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nasru-lahi-I-fatih society (NASFAT) has urged Muslims to promote the principle of social justice in the country.Speaking during an event to commemorate the World Social Justice Day held in Warri, Delta State, the Chief Missioner of the society, Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike said that, setting aside a day to commemorate the day is good but it is better to move it beyond revolutionary slogan status. “In practical terms, there should be clear indications of efforts and commitment to bridge the existing current inequalities in the world, which should reflect in human rights, dignity and freedom of expression for workers.

“It should also extend to economic, social and political autonomy and ensuring that, every human being is provided and supplied with basic needs in a way that preserves his honour and dignity, as it is enjoined in the scripture”

He noted that Islam has laid down rules and foundations to regulate relationship among all individuals of the society, among these…