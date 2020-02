Offset, The Migos hitmaker is set to make his acting debut on “NCIS: Los Angeles. Just like his wife, Cardi B, he is adding actor to his resume. Offset plays the role of an undercover CIA agent being approached by the show’s stars, Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J to save a special agent who’s […]

The post Offset Makes Acting Debut On NCIS: Los Angeles T.V. Series appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper