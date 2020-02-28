Stop buying, selling under high tension cable, IBEDC warnsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has appealed to customers and the general public within its franchise area to stop buying and selling under high tension cables.

Mr John Ayodele, IBEDC Chief Operating Officer, gave this advice on Friday, in a statement by Mrs Angela Olanrewaju, Head, Branding and Corporate Communication of IBEDC.

Ayodele said that the danger of trading under such high tension cables far outweighs the profits of any business transaction.

He further explained that, due to weight of the cables and fire outbreaks, the wires could snap or sag, thereby causing electrical shock.

According to him, this could lead to disabilities, life threatening injuries or even death.

He said the safest distance to the wires should be 5.5 meters or 11 steps away.

The IBEDC chief operating officer also advised the public to observe the safety rules to avoid electrocution or any kind of electrical accident.

“People should always stay clear of…