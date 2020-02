We have all experienced rage and burst of anger at some point, everyone has had a terrible outburst of anger. Most often, you walk away, cry, shout or express the anger physically. However, psychologists have recommended certain things that can be done to ensure your anger does not take the best of you. Find below […]

The post 4 Ways To Deal With Your Anger When Raging appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper