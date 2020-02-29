



President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Professor Charles Dokubo. Buhari also ordered that a caretaker committee is set up to review the programme take over its running henceforth. A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the […]

The post Buhari suspends Amnesty programme boss Dokubo appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper