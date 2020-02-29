Chelsea face uncertainty over Abraham injurySport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed the club “are not clear” on how long Tammy Abraham will be out of action following a recurrence of the England striker’s ankle injury.

The 22-year-old limped away from Chelsea’s warm-down after the London club’s chastening 3-0 loss at home to German giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Abraham managed to play through the pain in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw at Leicester on February 1 but it now appears he failed to recover fully and may have exacerbated his original injury.

“For Tammy it’s the same — we are trying to find a solution. It’s obviously frustrating that he comes in and out somewhat, but he’s injured,”…