Chelsea face uncertainty over Abraham injurySport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Chelsea’s English striker Tammy Abraham (L) vies with Bayern Munich’s German defender Jerome Boateng during the UEFA Champion’s League round of 16 first leg football match between Chelsea and Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge in London on February 25, 2020. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed the club “are not clear” on how long Tammy Abraham will be out of action following a recurrence of the England striker’s ankle injury.

The 22-year-old limped away from Chelsea’s warm-down after the London club’s chastening 3-0 loss at home to German giants Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Abraham managed to play through the pain in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw at Leicester on February 1 but it now appears he failed to recover fully and may have exacerbated his original injury.

“For Tammy it’s the same — we are trying to find a solution. It’s obviously frustrating that he comes in and out somewhat, but he’s injured,”…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

