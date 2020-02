Hong Kong film star Jackie Chan has assured his fans that he is safe and not under quarantine following concerns for his health amid the coronavirus outbreak. Chan took to his website and social media pages on Thursday to debunk the rumours that he was infected and under quarantine. In a statement on his website, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper