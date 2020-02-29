Lagos State denies coronavirus patient attempted to escape





Media reports that the Italian isolated at Lagos Biosecurity Centre in Yaba attempted to escape over harsh condition at the centre were false, Lagos State Government said on Saturday evening. The 44-year-old Italian, arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday from Milan and was reported ill on Wednesday. He was transferred to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper