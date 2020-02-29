



Netflix on Friday launched its first original African series, Queen Sono, a spy thriller starring South Africa’s leading actress Pearl Thusi. The new series, one its first investments on the continent, premiered in Johannesburg on Thursday night. Queen Sono is part of Netflix’s broader “Made in Africa, Seen by the World” strategy. It was created […]

The post Netflix Premieres Its First Original African Series "Queen Sono" appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper