Netherlands, Nigeria relationship critical to business growth, says Upfield GM Amao | The Guardian Nigeria News

The General Manager West Africa of Upfield Foods, Mr Bamidele Amao, has restated the company’s commitment to remain responsible in conducting its business in Nigeria as the company continues to establish itself in the country.

Upfield, the largest plant-based consumer products company in the world and the number one producer of plant-based spreads globally reaffirmed its commitment to human and capital investment in Nigeria during Amao’s recent visit to the country.

Following a series of courtesy calls to stakeholders including the Netherlands Consul General, Amao stated that Upfield, which has its roots in the Netherlands, stands to gain significantly from diplomatic insights from the Netherlands Consulate General in Nigeria due to the long-standing strong relationship which exists between both countries.

“The Kingdom of Netherlands has enjoyed a very cordial relationship with the Federal Republic of Nigeria over the years which is evident in the various knowledge…