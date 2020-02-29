This is not the man who drove coronavirus patient to OgunNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A Facebook post published by AIT News Nigeria claimed that the man who drove the first person to test positive to the novel coronavirus in Nigeria to Ogun State escaped from a hospital where he was receiving treatment after he also tested positive to the virus.

The author of the post claimed that the picture it published was that of the driver named Adewale Isaac Olorogun and that he has demanded to be paid N100 million by the government before he could return for treatment.

The post also claimed that supposed Olorogun sent an SMS to Ogun State commissioner for health saying: nor be only una go chop the money, na my family turn, either una pay or una die, i go waka sotay plenty people follow me remove from this wayward country.

It was also claimed that the driver wished he could infect Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari with the virus.

The post has been shared more than 1, 800 times on Facebook and has over 300 comments. Screenshots of the post have also been widely…