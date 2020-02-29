Woman says Abuja hotel cancels her reservation because she is married to Italian





A Nigerian woman’s four-night hotel reservation was cancelled by an Abuja hotel due to “global threat corona virus”. Nigeria recorded its first case of coronavirus on Thursday after an Italian, who worked with a Lafarge Africa vendor, tested positive to the virus in Lagos. Mitchelle Iannone said the Italian testing positive to the virus was […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper