23-Year-Old Woman Attempts To Sell Daughters For 1.4 Million Naira





A 23-year-old woman shocked the residents of Migori town in Kenya on Wednesday when she attempted to sell her two children for Sh400,000 (₦1,444,811). According to Kenyan media outlet Nairobi Wire, the mother of four claimed she was overwhelmed by the burden of raising the children so she opted to sell her daughters, aged two […]

